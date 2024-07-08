you-will-be-shocked-by-the-reactions-rema-got-after-saying-he-was-among-nigeria’s-top-4-artistes-(video)

Singer Rema has said that he was among the top four artistes in the country in his song Hehehe, which was released today, July 8

The Calm Down crooner stated that he is not yet using all his powers but he is already a big name even though some people may not like it

He also spoke about making hit songs, and money, and needs to drop a song and ghost off and he got mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, aka Divine, released a new song, Hehehe, on July 8, and the lyrics got the attention of many people.

Rema gets many talking with his new song. Image credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

According to the Calm Down crooner, he is now among the country’s top four artistes. He also considers it an insult if people disagree with his statement.

The 23-year-old noted that he was not using all his powers yet but he produces hit songs and simply ghosts off till he wants to release another music.

His older colleagues, David Adeleke, aka Davido; Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid; and Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, are known as the top three singers in Nigeria.

While Wizkid and Burna Boy have won the Grammy award, Davido has been nominated and has graced several top international stages.

Some netizens stated that Rema was not yet among the top four musicians in the country and they mentioned other artistes they felt were better than him.

Watch the song video below:

Reactions to Rema’s song

Check out what some netizens have said about the singer’s song below:

@900.million:

“Nigerians, na 1 song make Rema blow o which is (Baby Calm Down). He’s good at his level but comparing him to the likes of Davido, Big Wiz and Burna is not good. Talking about Big 4, where una want to keep Olamide? At times una just like to do cho cho cho.”

@zaza_mula112:

“That one na for Benin boys. He no concern us. Na only big 3 we sabi for Nigeria.”

@doublegram5:

“There is no big 4 just big 3”

@kinglezee:

“Na cigar dey worry this one… na Shallipopi I blame.”

@baddestnaira:

“Make Una talk truth Na music be this?”

kemberly_b3

“Person wey dey always sing like Indian singer.”

@dagbana97:

“Where we go come put Asake?”

@i_am_teecute:

“Wetin dem give this boy?”

