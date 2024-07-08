you-will-be-shocked-by-the-dress-a-lady-ordered-and-the-disappointing-version-she-got

A lady decided to look fashionable and requested a beautiful black dress from her fashion designer

The original outfit had a pleated design and was styled with a matching headwrap that gave the lady a stylish vibe

What the fashion designer made did not meet the expectations of her client, and it was made with a white fabric

A lady had netizens laughing after she shared the dress she ordered from her fashion designer and what she got.

A lady rocks a black dress style. Image credit: Hiraman/Getty Images. Photo used for illustration only

Source: Instagram

She requested a black gown with a pleated design that covered the vital parts of the lady who inspired the outfit.

It also had a matching headwrap that looked stylish on the lady. However, the fashion designer made a different style with an inferior white fabric.

The attire, posted by @asoebispecial on Instagram, did not have a pleated design and lacked the glam effect, which got hilarious responses from netizens.

See the two outfits below:

Peeps react to both outfit

Some Instagram users have reacted to the outfit the fashion designer made for the lady. See some of the comments below:

@tee_bque:

“Person use sun ray sew cloth, you carry Lycra go give tailor. You con do shoulder like bat wey dey starve.”

@rufuschrissyfashion:

“Beautiful recreation with different fabrics.”

@sparkling_blak:

“No one is talking about the girl’s beauty. Her color is so unique.”

@accessories_by_toks:

“How much you pay?”

@marymush_boutique:

“It’s the same thing but the fabric is different.”

@_oyinkansolaadewunmi:

“The fabric isn’t the same now, it will come out differently.”

@citycasuals.ng:

“Lol… Na you no stand well.”

@takeoversclothings:

“They need to arrest whoever gave her that. She/he used the wrong fabric.”

Netizens react to dress ordered by lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had gotten the attention of social media users after she posted a video of the purple corset dress she ordered and what she got.

The original dress had a snatched waist, and the client wearing it looked elegant.

On the other hand, what the lady got did not snatch her waist like what she ordered, among other issues.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng