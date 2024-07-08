why-digital-library-at-niger-delta-university-was-is-a-win-for-all

The digital library and learning centre which was commissioned at the Niger Delta University (NDU)

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The digital library and learning centre which was commissioned at the Niger Delta University (NDU,) Amassoma in Bayelsa State on April 19, this year is an unmissable landmark in the 24-year-old institution.

The multi-billion naira two-storey structure, funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL); Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) and its co-venture partners, as well as the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), is a signpost to efforts to revolutionise e-learning and technology-driven teaching and research at the university.

Mrs. Elohor Aiboni (MD, SNEPCo) Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo Mrs. Edith Lawson (Deputy Manager, External Relations, NUIMS-NNPC) and Osagie Okunbor Credit: NDU

Source: Facebook

New library is equipped with state-of-the art facilities

With a capacity to seat more than 2,000 users, the centre has, among other facilities, an E-learning and Wi-Fi Lounge, and halls for reading, meeting and research, photography and online education centre, offices and ICT architecture. Students, lecturers and other stakeholders cheered as the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo commissioned the centre.

Nigerians laud donors

The applause could also have been for the contractor who constructed what is arguably one of the most modern eLearning centres in a higher institution of learning in Nigeria.

SNEPCo and its partners saw an opportunity to encourage the development of Nigerian contractors in the implementation of the project. This aligns with the aspiration of Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN) for the growth of Nigerian contractors through the award of contracts running into billions of dollars every year.

In 2023 alone, SPDC, SNEPCo and Shell Nigeria Gas awarded contracts worth $1.98 billion to Nigeria-registered companies, marking a 3% increase in value in 2022.

Lanre Lawuyi said:

“Shell companies have worked closely with indigenous contractors in all spheres of our operations in oil and gas production on land, shallow offshore and deep water.”

A competitive tendering process saw Amecron Nigeria Ltd company, win the contract for the NDU contract. Amecron, one of hundreds of Nigerian entities registered SCiN, was incorporated in 1980 as a civil engineering firm serving both the private and public sectors before it went into oil and gas industry 10 years later.

