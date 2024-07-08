watch-video-as-tinubu’s-wife-shows-off-private-garden,-details-emerge

First Lady Remi Tinubu has unveiled the “Every Home A Garden” competition by the Renewed Hope Initiative

She spoke on the benefit of the competition and also urged Nigerian women to take the lead in the food security campaign as the economic hardship bites harder

Remi Tinubu also unveiled her own vegetable garden at the State House residence, thereby encouraging first-time women farmers to participate in the competition

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja—The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged women to champion the country’s food security campaign as she unveiled a new project at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

First Lady unveils vegetable garden at the State House, Abuja. Photo credit: @SenRemiTinubu

Source: Twitter

Remi Tinubu speaks on “Every Home A Garden Competition”

Remi Tinubu disclosed this at the State House residence while unveiling her vegetable garden which she planted to encourage first time women farmers to join the ongoing “Every Home A Garden Competition.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a post shared on her X page on Saturday, July 6, Tinubu’s wife who has planted seven vegetables including spinach, water leaf, bitter leaf, Ewedu, lemon grass, scent leaf and Okro, said a little effort on the part of every individual will go a long way in ameliorating food insufficiency.

Buttressing her point, President Tinubu‘s wife encouraged first time women farmers all over the country to join the competition by planting a garden in their homes such as the produce will be sufficient to feed them and their neighbours.

She showed off the garden to the wife of Imo state governor, Chioma Uzodimma and wife of the Minister of State for Defence, Mrs Aisha Matawale.

Remi Tinubu tweeted:

“EveryHomeAGarden competition by the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI is not just a competition. It aims to inculcate the habit of farming and food production into the society right from the family unit and promote eating healthy foods.

“Earlier today, I was at my garden to tend to it and water my plants myself. I have planted 7 different vegetables.

“I would like to encourage all Nigerian women to join the #EveryHomeAGarden competition and get involved in farming and food production.”

Video, pictures surface online

See photos and video as Remi Tinubu unveils vegetable garden at state House;

Remi Tinubu tells Nigerians “to grow something”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that First Lady Oluremi Tinubu urged Nigerians to get more involved in agricultural production.

Mrs Tinubu made this call when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, in her office on Wednesday, March 20, at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady noted that the various interventions of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), especially in the areas of agriculture, empowerment, education, health and social welfare, were to complement the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Source: Legit.ng