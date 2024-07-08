video:-see-why-this-lecturer-repeatedly-failed-one-of-her-students-in-school

A lady has shared the fate she suffered at the hands of one of her lecturers when she was still a student

A lady has shared the interesting reason her lecturer failed her when she was still a student.

According to the lady, the lecturer punished her for something which was entirely unrelated to her academic intelligence.

The lady said the reason her lecturer failed was because she did not contribute money for her baby’s naming ceremony. Photo credit: TikTok/Leena.

In a video, Leena said she did not contribute money when her lecturer was doing her baby’s naming ceremony.

Leena did not say if it was a class contribution but said the lecturer was infuriated by her failure to donate money.

She wrote:

“I didn’t give up in school failed me repeatedly because I did not contribute to her child’s christening.”

Many people who saw the video said it was weird that a teacher could fail a student for the reason given by Leena.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lecturer fails her student

@ShanShiel said:

“Buh why didn’t u contribute tho?”

@Dr Dee said:

“You say what.These streets are wild mehn.”

@Nuella Content Creator said:

“Wait! Are you serious?”

@Abhiigail said:

“Problem actually de this life ohh.”

@Jbaby21 said:

“These lecturers are crazy.”

@Achalugo nwanyi said:

“Why does it look like I know her. That woman wahala was much.”

Lady goes back to her school to write carryover

A Nigerian lady is now back at her school trying to write the courses she failed years ago when she was a student.

The lady made a post on TikTok narrating how she did not take her studies seriously back in 2019.

She said she was focusing on business and music, which later failed and also resulted in her failing some courses.

Lady graduates from UNIUYO with first-class

In a related story, a Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, with a degree in mathematics.

Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X, and people saw that she made a first-class.

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.

