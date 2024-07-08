video:-scary-moment-russia-hits-ukraine’s-children’s-hospital-with-deadly-missiles,-20-killed,-over-50-injured

On Monday, July 7, Russia launched a series of deadly bombardment of several Ukrainian cities that left at least 20 dead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia struck Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv

Zelenskyy said Russia must be held accountable for its crimes, including bombing a children’s facility, which was one of the best children’s hospitals in Ukraine

Kyiv – Russia has carried out one of the deadliest attacks on Ukraine, which has left 20 people dead and over 50 injured.

Russia hit Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv with powerful missiles. Photo: Sky News.

On Monday, July 8, Moscow launched several missiles across various cities in Ukraine in what has been described as the most considerable bombardment of the Ukrainian capital for several months, as reported by Sky News.

What President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

Confirming the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia struck Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, one of Ukraine’s most extensive children’s medical facilities.

The president said many people were trapped under the rubble as the rescue mission continued.

“Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv is one of the most important children’s hospitals not only in Ukraine but also in Europe. Okhmatdyt has been saving and restoring the health of thousands of children.

“Now that the hospital has been damaged by a Russian strike, there are people under the rubble, and the exact number of casualties is still unknown. Right now, everyone is helping to clear the rubble – doctors and ordinary people,'”Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called on world leaders to condemn the attack, adding that Russia must be held accountable for its actions.

“Russia cannot claim ignorance of where its missiles are flying and must be held fully accountable for all its crimes. Against people, against children, against humanity in general. It is very important that the world does not remain silent about this now, and that everyone sees what Russia is and what it is doing.

“Russia using Boko Haram’s tactics” – Envoy

Meanwhile, in a recent exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Kholostenko Ivan, described the Russian invasion as an act of terrorism, adding that the tactics being deployed by Moscow were similar to that of Boko Haram, the terrorist group in northern Nigeria.

“This is not the first time an aggressor has used hunger as a weapon of manipulation and blackmail. This is an act of terrorism, which in its essence is quite similar to the intimidation tactics of Boko Haram,” Mr Ivan told Legit.ng recently.

