video-as-oyinbos-rush-lady-and-her-friend-as-they-distribute-jollof-rice-to-the-whole-school

- A black lady and her pal caused a commotion in school as they distributed jollof rice to everyone
- A video she shared on social media showed many oyinbos rushing them with their plates to get the meal
- Mixed reactions trailed the video as many Nigerians hailed the lady and her pal and claimed ownership of the jollof rice
White folks could not keep calm as a black lady and her friends gave people jollof rice in school.
The lady, @klaexs, revealed that she and her pal splitted two bowls of jollof rice between the whole school.
@klaexs added that they made it one bite per person and ran out of jollof rice in 10 minutes.
She shared a video on TikTok which captured the white folks with plates as they begged for a portion.
The short clip went viral on social media and earned the admiration of Nigerians.
@klaexs’s video stirred reactions
Joanne <3 said:
“Bring more and film it again.”
ezeeebell said:
“Make una no dey argue naija jollof na the best fr.”
Olaedom said:
“Those small portions will just leave you craving more.”
the antisocial potato said:
“I understand. It has seasoning,na why.”
coolstuff808_ said:
“This is how the Russian student in my school rushed the Nigerian rice too.”
911.Ahmad said:
“Imagine you bring plate put e no reach you.”
Preacher0flove said:
“Is that how sweet jollof rice is I’ll need to try it sometime.”
Bangalee ! said:
“This Oyinbo too de beg.”
Legit.ng reported that a white man had followed his Nigerian friend to eat jollof rice in the UK.
Man impresses oyinbos with his jollof rice
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had impressed oyinbo people with his jollof rice and won over N200 million for his business.
Gilles, who is from Cameroon, pitched his business to foreign investors in a video shared by @cbcgem in exchange for a 10% stake in his company. He narrated that his business idea started when he came to Canada and he could not easily get an African product even though he lived in a high multicultural society.
The man then went ahead to mix jollof rice sauce into raw rice. He said with the recipe, jollof rice could be made in a short while. Not only is he a good entrepreneur, but Tchianga also amazed the investors with his language skill. He can speak French, Italian and his local language.
