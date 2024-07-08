VID: ‘MKO Abiola Was A Criminal, He Is Like President Tinubu’ -Journalist David Hundeyin Reveal

Investigative journalist David Hundeyin has made a bold claim, asserting that MKO Abiola was involved in various illegal activities, comparing him to President Tinubu in terms of their alleged criminal undertakings.The comparison between MKO Abiola and President Tinubu is highly controversial, given their significant roles in Nigerian politics and history. Abiola is often remembered as a symbol of democracy due to his role in the June 12, 1993, election.

Such statements from a well-known journalist are likely to provoke strong reactions, both from supporters and critics of Abiola and Tinubu.

However, MKO Abiola is a complex figure in Nigerian history. While celebrated by many for his democratic struggle and his role in the 1993 election, his business practices and political activities have also been subjects of scrutiny.

The comparison with President Tinubu brings current political tensions to the fore. Tinubu’s presidency and his past have been subjects of intense debate and criticism.

David Hundeyin’s claims highlight the critical role of investigative journalism in uncovering and questioning the backgrounds and activities of public figures. Such journalism can influence public opinion and political discourse.

Conclusion:

David Hundeyin’s revelation about MKO Abiola being involved in various illegal activities, likening him to President Tinubu, is a provocative statement that challenges widely held perceptions of these figures. This claim is bound to stir debate and discussion about the legacies of Abiola and Tinubu, as well as the broader issues of integrity and accountability in Nigerian politics.



