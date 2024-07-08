VDM reacts to Ashmussy’s apology video as she refunds another €120 collected from a client

Hours after Ashmussy went online to apologise for collecting money from one of her fans but failed to deliver the service that was promised, Verydarkman reacted

The social media activist shared a video on his page confirming that Ashmussy has refunded the money she collected from a netizen

He noted that the money collected was €120, and its equivalent in Naira was what was paid back to the client

Hours after social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, called out skit maker Ashmussy over a €120 transaction she failed to fulfil, a resolution seems to have been achieved.

The online activist Verydarkman has reacted to a video of Ashmussy apologising for collecting her client’s funds since 2021 but failing to fulfil their transaction agreement.

Social media activist VDM has reacted to Ashmussy’s recent apology as she refunded the 120 euros collected from a client since 2020. Credit: @verydarkblackman/@ashmusy

Source: Instagram

In the new video shared by VDM, he confirmed that Ashmussy had refunded the woman from whom she collected money in 2020. He also noted that she paid back using the current Naira to Euro rate by paying its equivalent.

VDM warns Ashmussy against unverified products

In the same video, Verydarkman warned Ashmussy about posting unverified products on her page.

He noted that a product she recently shared on her page, which is an oil that helps reduce belly fat, wasn’t registered with NAFDAC and could be harmful for consumption.

The 120 Euro saga is the second time Verydarkman has called out Ashmussy, and his public attacks have been justified on both occasions.

Watch the VDM’s video below:

Reactions trail VDM’s response to Ashmussy’s apology

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM’s response to Ashmussy’s apology:

@ferry_hilton001:

“Thief na thief nothing u fit tell me.”

@chef__dafresh:

“Just say sorry and move on joor … go and sin no more….”

@iampaul_richy:

“They don catch you for the second time. Kudos to VDM.”

@alhaji_mkb:

“Aunty you no fit leave 1 million for fine girl.”

@blackgirlgift:

“You go explain tire, evidence full ground.”

@m.d.o.n.n.i.e:

“A typical example of what scammers actually say. It wasn’t intentional but you wanted 1 million to be forgotten for a fine girl?”

@kingz0nly:

“Habitually asking for more money after you have been fully paid for a service is not an oversight. It is fraudulent!”

@sweetylyx_official:

“Madam you Dey sc@m if vdm didn’t call you out, you wouldn’t have refunded the other guy’s money as well as the 120 euros ole.”

@datdope_gee:

“Sha refund…. anini wey dey wear bra.”

“Ashmussy is a liar” – scammed client reacts

Amid the recent back and forth between VDM and Ashmussy, Legit.ng has reacted to IV Gold. The client accused the skit maker of collecting 120 euros from her and never delivering on the promised service. She responded to Ashmussy’s apology by saying:

“In her apology video she claimed I did not reach out to her that is a huge lie. If not for Verydarkman, Ashmusy wouldn’t have replied me. That girl dey lie eeeh. I messaged her on her Whatsapp directly which I posted all the evidence on my page. It’s well ooo Ashmusy.”

Paulo Okoye calls out VDM

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo’s lover expressed dissatisfaction with the video VDM made about his woman.

The activist had called out the actress and accused her of gate crashing to Davido and Chioma’s wedding.

While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

