update:-efcc-asks-morocco,-tunisia,-algeria-to-watch-list-yahaya-bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked INTERPOL in three North African countries of Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria to watch-list former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, it was learnt at the weekend

It was further learnt that the decision by the EFCC was based on credible intelligence.

Other countries where the ex-governor is put on the watch-list are Egypt, Libya and Sudan.

Sources in the anti-graft agency said many option are on the table in dealing with the Bello situation, which include but not limited to storming the Kogi State Government House in Lokoja, where the ex-governor is believed to be hiding.

The watch-list was activated ahead of the July 17th expected appearance of the former governor before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Bello is facing a 19-count charge for alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds of about N80.2billion.

Although the ex-governor has denied the allegation, he has consistently failed to appear before the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite on June 13th and June 27th.

At the last hearing, he filed an application for the transfer of his trial to the Federal High Court, Lokoja.

Speaking in the situation, the EFCC source said: