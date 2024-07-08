uk-election-2024:-reno-omokri-reveals-one-major-lesson-learnt

Reno Omokri has said if politicians want to win an election, they should focus on telling the public their plans

Omokri challenged people aspiring for public office to always prioritise telling the electorate how they would govern their country better

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain’s comment comes against the backdrop of the recently-conducted UK election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.

London, United Kingdom (UK) – Following the conduct of the UK election 2024, Reno Omokri, a one-time social media aide to ex-Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised people not to prioritise attacking a sitting government.

Omokri shared his thoughts via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, July 5.

Keir Starmer (right) recorded a stunning victory in the UK election 2024. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Keir Starmer

Source: Facebook

UK election: Omokri reacts to Starmer’s victory

The outspoken socio-political commentator asked individuals seeking political office “to offer a better alternative to the public”.

He wrote on X:

“One thing we learnt from the UK Election 2024 is this: If you want to win an election, focus on telling the public what you want to do first and how you would govern the country better.

“Do not concentrate on attacking the government in power or your other opponents.

“You could do that, but it should not be your single issue. You have to offer a better alternative to the public.”

Legit.ng reports that Keir Starmer is the UK’s new prime minister after his Labour Party swept to power in a landslide general election victory on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The Conservative Party suffered a dramatic collapse after a tumultuous 14 years in power, which saw five different PMs run the country.

More to read on UK election 2024

Tinubu congratulates UK Labour leader, Starmer

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria extended his warm congratulations to Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, on the victory of his party in the UK general election.

As a former leader of the opposition in Nigeria, President Tinubu noted the determination and courage the incoming UK prime minister demonstrated throughout his years in the opposition and as the leader of the Labour Party.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng