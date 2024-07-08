transfer-update-on-sancho,-palhinha,-greenwood,-cancelo,-davies,-alcantara,-others

Juventus want to sell their 26-year-old Italian forward, Federico Chiesa, to raise money to sign 24-year-old English winger, Jadon Sancho in this summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

In this transfer window, Arsenal and Manchester United are expected to battle it out for the £30 million signing of 22-year-old Ajax and Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, according to the Sun.

Joao Palhinha, a 28-year-old midfielder from Portugal, has finished his medical with Bayern Munich but still needs to settle some technicalities with Fulham before finalising his 46 million euro transfer, Sky Sport Deutschland reported.

On Monday, Manchester United will have a transfer meeting where they will decide whether to submit a second proposal for Everton and England centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who is 22 years old, the Mail claimed.

Amid Newcastle United’s interest, West Ham believes Jarrod Bowen is worth over £100 million and has no intention of selling the 27-year-old English forward this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old England international Mason Greenwood of Manchester United wants his future resolved within this week. Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Lazio, Marseille, and Valencia, who have placed a £25 million bid, are among the teams interested in the attacker, the Mirror claimed.

Anthony Gordon, a 23-year-old winger for Newcastle and England, has expressed interest in joining Manchester City. Gordon’s contract expires in June 2026, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo, who returned to Manchester City after his loan at Barcelona ended, has received offers from Inter Milan and Juventus, according to La Stampa.

Real Madrid will not attempt to sign 23-year-old Bayern Munich and Canadian wingback, Alphonso Davies, during this transfer window; instead, they will wait until next summer, when he will be a free agent, Diario AS claimed.

Joshua Zirkzee, a striker for Bologna, has a 40 million euro release clause. Bayern Munich would receive 20 million euros if Manchester United triggers it. The Italian club incorporated a 50% sell-on option when they sold the 23-year-old Dutchman, transfer expert, Plettenberg Florian reported.

Dan Bentley, a 30-year-old English goalkeeper for Wolves, is expected to be targeted by Arsenal, according to Express.

Leeds United have permitted Real Betis to buy 30-year-old Spanish defender Diego Llorente from the EFL Championship club, Marca claimed.

The 33-year-old former Liverpool and Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, has announced his retirement from professional football, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.