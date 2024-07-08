Super Eagles striker, Kayode Olarenwaju files for divorce fromÂ hisÂ wife Ezinne; slams UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega with N1 billion lawsuit over alleged affair with his wife





Super Eagles striker, Kayode Olarenwaju has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Ezinne Dora Kayode.

Kayode, who plays for Turkish club Gençlerbirliği, urged a Federal Capital Territory High Court to dissolve his marriage, stating that it has broken down irretrievably.

The former Manchester City striker, who is also seeking custody of their three children, urged the court to order UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega to pay him ₦1bn in damages for the emotional trauma, financial loss, and loss of goodwill caused by his alleged “adulterous affair” with Ezinne.

Olarenwaju and Ezinne have been engaged in a marital battle following allegations of infidelity, among several issues.

Earlier this year, Ezinne instituted legal action against her estranged husband.

In the suit dated March 20, 2024, Ezinne accused Olarenwaju of making baseless allegations of infidelity and witchcraft against her and her mother, adding that Olarenwaju damaged her phone in the process.

She said, “Upon arriving from Turkey personally and without prior notice to his wife or children, the Respondent rained abuses on the Petitioner and her mother, making baseless accusations of infidelity and witchcraft and trying to force the Petitioner out of her matrimonial home. In the process, the Respondent smashed the Petitioner’s iPhone 15 pro-Max beyond repair.”

However, in a cross-petition marked PET/304/2024 filed on July 1, 2024, the Super Eagles striker accused Ezinne of repeatedly committing adultery with the UK-based pastor and other men since their marriage in 2013.

Ezinne and the UK-based pastor are the Respondents and Co-Respondent in Olarenwaju’s cross-petition.

The Super Eagles striker also claimed in his cross-petition that his estranged wife kidnapped their children, who were later rescued by the Department of State Services personnel.

He said, “Whilst the Cross Petitioner was still trying to get his facts right and phantom a means to have all the lingering issues resolved, the Respondent, under the guise of going to church on March 24, 2024, abducted the children of the marriage and absconded to an unknown location in Abuja.”

The Respondent then informed his lawyer to write a Petition to the DSS regarding the abduction of the children of the marriage.

“Pursuant to the aforesaid Petition, the DSS was able to track the location of the Respondent and got her arrested with the children of the marriage in her hideout somewhere in Brains and Hammers Estate, Abuja. The Respondent was subsequently granted bail,” it added

Olanrewaju accused his estranged wife of undermining their joint business ventures.

He said, “The Cross Petitioner in his bid to have a lifetime investment in Nigeria decided sometime in 2019 to incorporate a company and indeed incorporated DE- J-S Concept Ltd. as a vehicle for his investments in Nigeria and also made the Respondent a Shareholder and a director.

“The Cross Petitioner thereafter purchased many properties from one realtor, Ugochukwu Igboanugo of Ziloc Constructions Limited who was initially introduced to the Cross Petitioner by the Respondent and it was later discovered that the said Ugochukwu Igboanugo was an ex-lover of the Respondent.

“Unknown to the Cross Petitioner, the Respondent has connived with the said Ugochukwu Igboanugo and collected all the property documents and has been solely and personally collecting rent proceeds from the properties, expending same on her amorous relationship with the Co-Respondent to the Cross Petition.”

On why the court should grant him the custody of the children, Olarenwaju said, “The Respondent is not bothered with the educational and mental well-being and stability of the children of the marriage as the same is evident in her actions by having romantic and s3x-related discussions with the Co-Respondent and other men in the presence of the children. Indeed, her absconding with the children whilst school is in session without regard to academics leaves much to be desired.”

His reliefs read, ” An order for a decree of Dissolution of the Marriage between the Cross-Petitioner and Respondent/Petitioner on the ground that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

“An order granting custody of the children of the marriage to the Cross-Petitioner with right of access to the Respondent.

“An order against the Co-Respondent for the payment of the sum of N1,000,000,000 to the Cross Petitioner for the emotional trauma, financial loss, and loss of goodwill occasioned by the adulterous relationship between the Co-Respondent and the Respondent.”

The matter has been slated for hearing on September 24, 2024.