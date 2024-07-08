sports-minister,-john-enoh,-gives-update-on-nigeria’s-preparation-for-paris-olympics

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has confirmed that different Nigerian teams are travelling abroad to commence their preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

John Enoh noted that the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the basketball teams have already commenced their foreign camping ahead of the Olympics.

According to the sports minister, foreign camping will enable the teams to focus on the task at hand as they fine-tune their skills ahead of the Olympics.

Enoh noted that the aim of his sports ministry and all the federations involved is to return from Paris with medals.

A statement from John Enoh signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Diana-Mary Nsan, reads in part: “Different sports are already embarking on the foreign leg of their preparations. The Super Falcons are currently in Spain, and the Basketball team has also opened foreign camps. Other teams will follow suit in the new week.

“The Ministerial Podium Performance Committee has continued to give me reports, and teams are also working with them to ensure we return with medals from Paris. We are confident it will be a good outing for our nation.”

Note that the 2024 Paris Olympics is billed to commence on July 26 and end on August 27.

In a statement from the sports ministry, John Enoh appreciated Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support towards the teams that will represent Nigeria in Paris.

“I want to use this medium to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for all the support he has given Team Nigeria in preparation for the Olympics. He has always shown he has sports in his heart and we are more than glad to have him lead our nation at a time like this,” Enoh said.