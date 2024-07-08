‘Some People Are Virgins But Have Dirty Hearts And Evil Minds’ – Fr. Kelvin Ugwu Blows Hot

Date: 08-07-2024 8:51 am (2 hrs ago) | Author: onuigbo felicia

Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev. Kelvin Ugwu, has said that purity is not only about sex and virginity.
“When you mention purity, most people just think about sex and virginity, but when I preach about purity, it goes deeper than that. Some people are virgins but have dirty hearts and evil minds. Purity also entails being truthful. Many of you are never truthful to yourselves and the people around you,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.
