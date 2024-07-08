see-the-glamorous-attire-bbnaija-neo-akpofure-wore-for-his-30th-birthday-(photos)

- Birthdays are special for individuals, and a former BBNaija housemate, Neo Akpofure, made his own memorable
- He took his fashion game higher as he rocked an exotic attire for his 30th birthday, which had his fans and colleagues mesmerised
- The former reality star had a lot of beads on his outfit and blended it with a gold crown for his photoshoot session
A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Neo Akpofure, looked stunning as he wore a stylish outfit for his 30th birthday.
He marked the special day on July 1 and had a colourful photoshoot session with an exquisite gold and silver outfit.
The attire was made in a ball gown pattern and covered a large portion of the ground. It was well-designed with beads and had different embellishments that gave it a glamorous look.
He combined his outfit with a gold crown and sat on a gold chair which gave him a royal vibe. His excitement was not in doubt as he showed different angles of his attire on Instagram.
His colleagues and fans rejoiced with him as they wished him a happy birthday.
See Neo’s birthday outfit below:
Peeps react to Neo’s birthday outfit
Many people have reacted to Neo’s birthday outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:
@samitino:
“Oluwa will continue to be on guard for you as you continue to be on the right path.”
@otusile.folarin:
“So regal. You ate.”
joettastevens6:
“Happy prosperous birthday Neo. Turn up high in your new age.”
@trudyy_lau:
“It’s giving Disney World.”
@iamthatsammy:
“Royalty.”
@tijani.cisse:
“The energy is giving.”
@zeentler_mgwaba:
“It’s giving royalty. Happy birthday, kin.”
@fizzybabe_:
“Happy birthday my favorite, more good years champ.”
@esiisaac:
“Happy Birthday!! @bridgertonnetflix come and see the cast and outfit for season 4.”
Neo rocks traditional outfit in style
Legit.ng earlier reported that Neo Akpofure got his fans excited as he wore a classy traditional outfit.
The Delta state indigene wore a blue wrapper with silver embellishments, a silver native shirt, a black cap, and a black walking stick.
He adorned the outfit for a music video photo shoot by popular singer Timi Dakolo which depicted the South-South region.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng