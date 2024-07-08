see-isreal-dmw’s-hilarious-display-that-had-davido,-others,-laughing-hard-(video)

Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal, caused many Nigerians to laugh after a video of him went viral

The DMW boss’ aide’s display in the video also got Davido and other onlookers laughing

Netizens reacted to Davido’s reaction to Isreal’s display as they commented on their friendship

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido and his aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, got Nigerians talking after a video of them together went viral.

In the clip, which Legit.ng sighted on Tunde Ednut’s Instagram page, Davido is surrounded by some of his guys, including Isreal, as an upcoming musician, Kenny Flex, previews his song for the DMW boss.

Fans react to video of Davido and Isreal. Photos: @davido, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal was seen showing off his unique dance steps in the background as Davido vibed to the artist’s song. After Kennyflex finished his brief performance, Isreal started to tease the musician as they joked about who was superior between a Benin man and an Igbo man.

Davido and other onlookers were captured laughing hard at the display Isreal was putting up. See the video below:

Netizens react as Davido laughs at Isreal DMW’s display

Read what some netizens had to say about Davido and Isreal’s friendship after their video went viral.

berrybankz590:

“See as I dey laugh he say it shall be well with you my brother na once everybody burst laugh.”

__________deecurvie:

“And I love how he’s always around men and how they always respect him in return❤️❤️❤️.”

Oluchukwu_____:

“Israel is that one person we all need around , nothing pass happiness ooo , never a dull moment With him .”

big_leo_scottland_omobhude:

“Isreal and plutomania always makes us proud..❤️Edo O Dion .”

oscar_30bg:

“Without OBO i wonder how this industry would have been, everyone want to use him to trend.”

larryhotsense:

“Na only Shakpe this guy need from Davido make this song blow .. iseral don dey on things on things .”

melanin_ruth_:

“Na Isreal suppose be little bride for davido wedding .”

Kei_lla:

“He’s just like his Oga.”

Gamo_inc:

“Why David enjoys having him around is because he cracks him up. He is the jester in David’s crew. Everyone needs a friend that cracks him up.”

zobicsfashionhouse:

“Why him no go always happy when he is been paid (very well) for doing nothing .”

Iam_kingsean:

“I never see wetin fit separate Davido and juju.”

We_no_dey_give_shishi:

“Wetin these men dey even benefit from following Davido around? Just curious though.”

