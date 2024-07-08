see-how-james-brown-made-fashion-statement-with-baby-diapers-at-trendupp-awards-(video)

Nigerian socialite James Brown drew the attention of netizens over his outfit choice for TrendUpp Awards

The actor was spotted rocking baby diapers made into a dress in a video posted online

Many netizens were triggered by the video, and they dropped comments about it on social media

Nigerian socialite Obialor James, aka James Brown, got many netizens talking about his outfit at the recently held TrendUpp Awards.

Recall that on Sunday, July 7, 2024, the TrendUpp Awards took place in Lagos, and a number of celebrities and social media influencers were in attendance, including James Brown.

Several celebrities were decked in their favourite attires at the event, while others simply made unconventional but bold fashion statements. James Brown seemed to fall under this category.

The social media influencer and actor was spotted rocking a dress made from baby diapers. James Brown also took to his Instagram page to share a video of his outfit as he gave fans a clearer view of what he wore. See the clip below:

As expected, James Brown’s outfit choice turned many heads, and netizens dropped their hot takes online. Read some of their comments below:

Ameboloversgist:

“No be diaper be this‍♂️”

Iam_jemil:

“No need for explanation, you pass the msg well and we understand you jare! Ride on bro .”

Bibiloge1:

“Tianah inspiration .”

Partypacksby_yetty:

“Na diaper ooo.”

mariegold_stiches:

“This thing wey he use dey pain me walahi,,my pikin for dey happy now.we no get any pampers wey we fit use.”

mizmoreis:

“Toyin Lawani was caught shaking .”

doz_funnla:

“In this economy, nitori Olorun.”

Laureta6686:

“Na crase dey dey crase so ooo.”

ajokefoods_:

“Na small small he dey start o.”

gamataccessories:

“How many bags of diaper is this tori olohun.”

michydbrand:

“I wish the company will sue him .”

Feyikemmii:

“Why use diaper of all things when there are nursing mom everywhere that u can gift this to. Instead of making this r@bush out from it all in the name of content .”

Backup_acc__2:

“James come you don first m@d before ?”

VDM loses TrendUpp Award, causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian social activist Vincent Martin Otse trended after he lost out on an award category at the recent Trendupp awards, which took place on July 7.

VDM was nominated for the ‘Force of Social Good’ category alongside Aproko Doctor, Kokun Foundation, and Tunde Onakoya, but unfortunately, he didn’t get the award.

Instead, Tunde Onakoya, who is known for his Chess in the Slum initiative and recently broke the Guinness world record of 58 hours nonstop chest, clinched the award.

