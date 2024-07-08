sad:-gas-explosion-kills-mother,-7yr-old-daughter-in-ogun

A 40-year-old mother, identified as Rafiat Sheriff and her seven-year-old daughter, Asisat, on Saturday, lost their lives in a gas explosion that occurred on Ebute Road, Ibafo area of Ogun State.It was gathered that Rafiat had instructed her seven-year-old daughter to cook their dinner.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said: “The incident occurred last night (Saturday night) when the mother told her seven-year-old daughter to cook.

“The girl was attempting to light up the gas cylinder when the entire house went up in flames.

“The mother and the child lost their lives in the explosion. Two other girls, including one of the children of the deceased, are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.”