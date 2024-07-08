rivers-state:-pro-fubara,-wike-lawmakers-hold-parallel-sittings-today





The two factions of the Rivers State House of Assembly are having parallel sittings as of press time.

On Sunday night, July 7 the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led House loyal to the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara had in a letter by the Clerk, Dr G. M Gillis-West, invited a new commissioner-nominee, Emmanuel Frank-Fubara, to appear before it on Monday for screening and confirmation as a member box the State Executive Council.

Also, the Martin Amaewhule-led House loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is holding a plenary today.

The pro-Fubara lawmakers hold their sittings in the Government House, Port Harcourt, while the pro-Wike legislators sit at the State Assembly official quarters along Aba Road, also in the metropolis.

It will be the first sitting of the Amaewhule-led lawmakers since the Court of Appeal judgement said the Rivers state high court had no jurisdiction in determining the status of the pro-Wike lawmakers as members of the House.