rivers-crisis:-plot-to-sack-thickens-as-four-fresh-allegations-emerge

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule, has accused Governor Siminialayi Fubara of violating the 1999 Constitution.

In a letter dated July 8, 2024, the House highlighted several actions taken by the governor that breached the Constitution.

The governor has yet to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the duly constituted House of Assembly, as required by Section 121 of the Constitution.

The governor has also inaugurated commissioners without following the proper procedures outlined in Section 192(2) of the Constitution.

Furthermore, the governor has sworn in unelected individuals to manage local government areas in defiance of a court judgment and the Rivers State local government (Amendment) Law 2023.

The lawmakers allege that the governor has continued to work with suspended members in contempt of court orders.

The Amawhule-led assembly demands that the governor direct impostors in his government to stop parading in their purported positions and comply with the Constitution and court judgments.

