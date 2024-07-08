rivers-crisis:-drama-as-pro-fubara-lawmakers-move-to-replace-commissioners-loyal-to-wike,-see-details

The political crisis rocking Rivers state has taken a fresh dimension as the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led state House of Assembly makes a bold move

A faction of the assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara is set to screen a new set of commissioner-nominees; following the resignation of the nine commissioners loyal to FCT minister Nyesom Wike

The feud between Wike and Fubara worsened following the Court of Appeal’s recent judgement invalidating an order barring Martin Amaewhule and 24 others from parading themselves as lawmakers and members of the Rivers state House of Assembly

A faction of the Rivers state House of Assembly has invited another commissioner-nominee for screening and confirmation.

According to the Punch, the invitation was contained in a public announcement signed by the clerk of the assembly, Dr G. M Gillis-West, on Sunday, July 7.

Per the statement, the screening will be held on Monday, July 8, at the Chamber of the Assembly in Government House by 10am.

The statement reads:

“The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the Commissioner nominee, Emmanuel Frank-Fubara, for screening and confirmation, and a member of the Rivers State Executive Council.

”The nominee is to come along with twelve sets of his Curriculum Vitae and the originals and photocopies of his credentials.”

Wike vs Fubara: Why screening of new commissioners?

This is the third time the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led state House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, would be screening commissioner nominees.

Recall that nine commissioners, including commissioner for education, attorney general and commissioner for justice and finance loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike earlier resigned their roles.

They had resigned from Fubara’s cabinet due to a deepening feud between the governor and Wike.

Their resignation had created a vacuum in government, necessitating the ongoing screening to replace them.

Group addresses court order restraining pro-Wike lawmakers

