ridiculous!-enioluwa-reveals-interesting-details-about-his-effeminate-side-(video)

Nigerian social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa made it to frontline of blogs with a video of him discussing his effeminate attributes

The internet sensation, during an appearance on the popular Nancy Isime Show, spoke about his younger days and discovering this aspect of him

Eni touched on the issue of being bashed over this and pointed out other interesting things about his life that naysayers should focus on

Nigerian social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa recently spoke about his effeminate side during an appearance on the popular Nancy Isime Show.

The media personality, who recently captivated the internet with colourful retro-themed pictures to celebrate his birthday, discussed how some people dislike his feminine attributes as a man.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa speaks about his effeminate side. Credit: @enioluwaoffcial

Source: Instagram

On the show, Eni revealed that he has been this way since he was 10 years old and that this aspect of his personality cannot be changed. He noted that it even contributes to his pay check.

Fondly referred to as the “lip gloss guy,” Eni highlighted his role as an international ambassador for MAC cosmetics, noting reasons he ignores negative comments about his appearance.

Eni also emphasized that there are many other inspiring angles of his personality worth noting instead of being bothered about his effeminate attitude, such as being a first-class graduate, a European Union ambassador, a PhD student, and more.

Watch the video below:

Enioluwa’s confession spurs reactions online

official_seedera:

“Getting too influenced by the negative things and would never be influenced by the good and positive things about someone. Let them say whatever they want, just do ur thing. They world will adjust.”

officialchidima_:

“They only get influenced by the negativity and never see the positivity.”

chisomubabukoh25:

“Nna tell them @enioluwaofficial , congratulations ,more feathers, fly as high as you can.”

Enioluwa speaks on alleged leaked gay video of him

The influencer released an official statement regarding the alleged leaked tape of him with another man.

Recall that a video went viral on the night of March 25, showing an Enioluwa lookalike and another man having sex.

The food enthusiast spoke on the importance of making social media a healthy and safe space for everyone.

