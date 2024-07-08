remo-stars-coach-daniel-ogunmodede-laments-over-npfl-coaches’-poor-salary

The head coach of Remo Stars, Daniel Ogunmodede, has stressed that coaches in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) are poorly paid.

Daniel Ogunmodede noted that coaches in a country like Rwanda are better paid than coaches in Nigeria which is seen as a bigger footballing nation.

Ogunmodede, who is one of the most famous coaches in the NPFL, noted that even though coaches in the league earn very low, they are always pressured to make unnecessary payments at match venues.

The 44-year-old coach said the poor welfare packages for coaches in the domestic league could be contributing to the slow development of Nigeria’s domestic football.

In an interview with Brila FM, the former Crown FC coach said: “The money is not encouraging. The money is extremely not encouraging. If a team in Rwanda can pay coaches $10,000 to $15,000, and we are here paying less than a million naira for a coach, which is less than $1,000, what do you expect?

“This is a coach that goes to a match venue, everybody wants money from him.”

Note that Daniel Ogunmodede has been the coach of Remo Stars for the last two seasons. In his first season in charge of the Ogun-state-based club, the coach led the team to a second-place finish in the NPFL.

In the just concluded 2023-2024 season, Ogunmodede led Remo Stars to contend for the league title throughout the season and ended up finishing second behind Enugu Rangers.