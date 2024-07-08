real-madrid-agrees-to-extend-musa’s-contract

Real Madrid CF have announced that they have agreed to extend the contract of their basketball star, Dzanan Musa.

Musa joined the basketball side of Real Madrid CF in 2022 from another Spanish club, CB Breogán, after playing for four others, including an NBA side, Brooklyn Nets.

In his last two years at Real Madrid, the 25-year-old Musa, who plays as a shooting guard or small forward, helped the Spanish giants to win the 2023 EuroLeague Championship. He performed so well in his debut season that he was named to the 2022-23 All-EuroLeague First Team.

Days before his initial two-year contract with Real Madrid expires, the club agreed to offer him a one-more-year extension which will keep him at the side until 2025.

A statement from the club reads: “Real Madrid C. F. and Dzanan Musa have reached an agreement to extend the player’s contract, which will see him remain contracted to the club for the next season.

“During the two seasons in which Dzanan Musa has represented our club, he has won 5 trophies: 1 European Cup, 1 Spanish League, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

“At this time, Dzanan Musa has already won the love and admiration of all Madrid fans, and is now gearing up for his third season at Real Madrid after finishing the last campaign with three trophies and the well-deserved MVP award in the Endesa League final.”