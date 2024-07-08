prime-startup-releases-week-long-schedule-for-lagos-startup-week-2024

As the Center of Excellence, Lagos continues to thrive as a hub for various sectors, including technology. Lagos Startup Week is poised to take center stage again, bringing together founders, investors, government officials, and technology enthusiasts. With the theme ‘Limitless,’ the event promises to showcase an entrepreneurial atmosphere where innovation knows no bounds.

Lagos Startup Week 2024 Schedule

To attend the Lagos Startup Week, there is a need for you to sign up for your tickets. You can get them for FREE at www.lagosstartupweek.com. Each ticket gives you access to our interesting activities for the entire event week – July 8th to July 13th, 2024.

The agenda for this year features a variety of sessions for exploration and participation, such as Lagos Startup Week’s Campus Day, our famous innovation tour, and panel sessions across our popular tracks – Founders and Funders, Women Who Launch, and Dev Jam. Throughout the event, attendees will enjoy various startup spotlights, and relive the limitless experience on all counts.

Learn more about activities to look forward to this year by going through the event agenda:

Day One & Day Two: Monday, July 8th 2024 – Tuesday, July 9th 2024

The week commences with a two-day career development workshop, featuring masterclasses and hands-on sessions designed to empower future job seekers and tech enthusiasts alike. Covering a spectrum of topics such as product management, Python programming, and career transitions into tech, these sessions cater to both beginners and experienced professionals.

Day Three: Wednesday, July 10th 2024

This year’s innovation tour invites participants to explore the vibrant Lagos startup scene, showcasing some ecosystem players. Previous attendees have had the opportunity to visit pioneering companies such as Paystack, Microsoft, TalentQL, and ZoneTech Park, gaining firsthand insights into their innovative practices and contributions to the tech landscape.

This year promises an equally exhilarating experience, with the innovation tour designed to offer an immersive journey. It will highlight the dynamic evolution of Lagos’ tech ecosystem, allowing participants to engage with industry leaders and see how these companies are driving change both locally and globally.

Day Four: Thursday, July 11th 2024

On the first day at the Federal Palace Hotel, the exhibition floors will open, inviting attendees to explore cutting-edge products and startup spotlights. Panel sessions such as ‘Beyond Borders: Understanding the African Ecosystem’ will provide valuable insights into the unique opportunities and challenges within the African tech landscape.

It is a prime opportunity to engage in conversations with successful entrepreneurs, who will share their journeys, challenges, and the secrets behind their successes.

Day Five: Friday, July 12th 2024

The second full day begins with a masterclass on attracting and retaining top talent led by Ventures Platform followed by a discussion led by Business Insider on scaling startups through strategic distribution channels.

Throughout the day, participants can attend three additional masterclasses: digital disruption, data security, and leveraging technology in healthcare. Each session is designed to equip participants with critical skills and knowledge in these pivotal areas.

Special sessions include ‘Women Who Launch,’ celebrating and empowering female entrepreneurs, and the Aurora Tech Award, recognizing female-founded and funded startups. Partnering with track leader, Isioma Utomi, the ‘Women Who Launch’ panel will host an inspiring discussion tagged “EmpowerHER: Catalyzing Women’s Success in the African Tech Ecosystem.” The panel will feature Somachi Chris-Asoluke, CEO, The Tony Elumelu Foundation; Mope Abudu, Managing Partner and Co-founder, AfriGloCal VC; and Amaka Opara, Founding Partner, WEAV (Women’s Enterprise Acceleration Vehicle).

Celebrating female entrepreneurs through Aurora Tech Awards, founders like Damilola Olokesusi, Co-founder, Shuttlers; Jumoke Dada, Founder, Talieo; Eniola Edun, CEO & Co-founder, Gamr; and Ifeoma Nwobu, Co-founder, Sendstack, will share the spotlight to be recognized and to recognize fellow women.

According to Isioma Utomi, CEO of Catalyst Experience Solutions and track leader, Women Who Launch, women ought to be recognized better for how far they’ve come in dialing up representation in the startup ecosystem.

“Empowering women isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do. The ‘Women Who Launch’ track at Lagos Startup Week celebrates the trailblazing spirit of female entrepreneurs in the ecosystem, paving way for a more inclusive and innovative future. We need to celebrate platforms like Lagos Startup Week, that allow women to shine and advocate for even stronger representation.”

Olumide Olayinka, Co-founder, Prime Startups, the governing corporate company driving Lagos Startup Week in the last nine years said that the firm’s approach to female participation in the ecosystem has been very intentional and strategic.

“Limitless, the theme for this year strongly resonates with women. We have seen this in the way that they have broken through barriers, taken a seat at every table across the globe, built and scaled their businesses with limited access to funding and support. Yet, they still keep at it. This is why women’s participation is at the core of Lagos Startup Week.”

Olayinka stated that in 2023, Lagos Startup Week realized 45% female participation, and there are plans to increase this number in the ninth edition.

“Last year, we had over 4500 females register and attend Lagos Startup Week. This year, we have seen even more interest from females through their registration and we are positive that we will surpass our record of female participants. We are intentional about leading this year’s event with women, including them in panels other than the ‘Women Who Launch’ track. There are so many stories to be told about these women shaping new narratives in tech, and we are excited that our audience will get to hear it all in a few days from now.”

Investor and founder sessions will also explore topics such as VC-founder dynamics, emerging trends in logistics and mobility, and global investors exploring Africa‘s thriving tech ecosystem. Speakers across these sessions will include Tito Cookey-Gam, Principal, Partech; Lexi Novitske, CFA, Norrsken 22; Tosin Faniro-Dada, Partner, Breega; Mope Abudu, Managing Partner, Afriglocal VC; Kayode Adeyinka, Co-founder, Gigmile; Deepankar Rustagi, Co-founder & CEO, Omniretail; Damilola Thompson, Partner and Co-founder, Diligence Africa, and others.

The day concludes with Demo Day, featuring innovative startups, and an investment readiness session focusing on startup governance dynamics. This fifth day is one of the few full-day events during Lagos Startup Week, running from morning till evening, ensuring an intensive and enriching experience for all participants

Day Six: Saturday, July 13th 2024

On the final day of Lagos Startup Week, the focus remains on sharing valuable insights and fostering networking opportunities. The day begins with sessions covering topics such as growing influence as a designer, developing product strategy, and navigating employment law challenges while scaling a startup amidst global competition.

The week concludes with the “Leaders in Tech” networking event, where participants can connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and build valuable relationships to propel their ventures forward.

As the D-day gears closer, prepare to go in to seize the best opportunities of your life. Read up about our speakers, draw up a list of potential connections, write down questions you have for industry models, and own the grounds of the Federal Palace Hotel, because you deserve to be there!

Register now at www.lagosstartupweek.com to save a seat.

