popular-social-media-influencer-flag-boy-arrested-while-protesting-against-hunger-in-fct-(vid)

Popular social media influencer Flag Boy was arrested while protesting against hunger in Abuja.

This incident has garnered significant attention on social media, with many expressing their support for Flag Boy’s cause and criticizing the authorities for the arrest.

The influencer raised the alarm of his whereabout via his social media handle, he stated that he was whisked away by security operatives while staging his solo protest in Abuja.

The protest aimed to raise awareness about the rising levels of hunger and food insecurity in the region.

Watch him speak below: