Popular social media influencer Flag Boy arrested while protesting against hunger in Abuja

EFCC asks Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and others to watch-list Yahaya Bello
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked INTERPOL in North …
British Airways plane is struck by lightning, leaving passengers terrified and forcing an urgent diversion
A British Airways plane was struck by lightning on its way into Heathrow Airport …
Infinix 2024 Brand Month: Your Chance To Win Home Appliances and Enjoy N40,000 Discount On Infinix Smartphones All July
July is a special month for Infinix Nigeria, as it’s their anniversary, and the …
NASU, SSANU begins nationwide protest Tuesday
The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) a …
Troops neutralize 11 ISWAP terrorists in Sambisa forest, capture weapons
Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for special clearance operation in Sambisa …
Rapper Bhad Bhabie shares shocking video and photos of boyfriend and father of her child abusing her
American rapper, Bhad Bhabie has shared disturbing footage and photos accusing h …
Republicans demand Biden’s doctor testify about president’s mental state
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is demanding White House physicia …
Decomposing body of missing UNN first year student found in drainage on campus
A missing 100-level female student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in …
Harry song’s estranged wife, Alexer Peres posts disturbing picture of Sniper on IG
It seems all is not well with Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of Singer, Harris …
Radio station cuts ties with host who revealed she asked Biden questions fed to her by president’s team
A Philadelphia radio station has cut ties with the host who admitted to asking P …
Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon hold hands at British Grand Prix in rare public outing
Brad Pitt, 60, and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 34, were spotted holding hands …
Teen dies after jumping into electrified lake while celebrating July 4
A Colorado teen died after he jumped into an electrified lake while celebrating …
Fuel scarcity looms as depots raise petrol price to N720/litre
Fuel scarcity is gradually surfacing in Lagos and other parts of the country as …
Police confirms arrest of dismissed officers involved in hijacking petrol tanker
The Nigeria Police Force says the suspects involved in the hijacking of a DAF SF …
It is a case of fraud not murder – Enugu police command reacts to trending video of two sex workers in a hotel
The Enugu State Police Command has reacted to a viral video showing two ladies a …
Purity goes deeper than sex and virginity. Some people are virgins but have dirty hearts and evil minds – Fr. Kelvin Ugwu
Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev. Kelvin Ugwu, has said that purity is not only abo …
by Linda Ikeji at 07/07/2024
