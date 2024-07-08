21.9 C
Popular social media influencer Flag Boy arrested while protesting against hunger in Abuja

EFCC asks Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and others to watch-list Yahaya Bello EFCC asks Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and others to watch-list Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked INTERPOL in North …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

British Airways plane is struck by lightning, leaving passengers terrified and forcing an urgentÂ diversion British Airways plane is struck by lightning, leaving passengers terrified and forcing an urgent diversion

A British Airways plane was struck by lightning on its way into Heathrow Airport …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Infinix 2024 Brand Month: Your Chance To Win Home Appliances and Enjoy N40,000 Discount On Infinix Smartphones All July Infinix 2024 Brand Month: Your Chance To Win Home Appliances and Enjoy N40,000 Discount On Infinix Smartphones All July

July is a special month for Infinix Nigeria, as it’s their anniversary, and the …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

NASU, SSANU begins nationwide protest Tuesday NASU, SSANU begins nationwide protest Tuesday

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) a …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Troops neutralize 11 ISWAP terrorists in Sambisa forest, capture weapons Troops neutralize 11 ISWAP terrorists in Sambisa forest, capture weapons

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for special clearance operation in Sambisa …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Rapper Bhad Bhabie shares shocking video and photos of boyfriend and father of her childÂ abusingÂ her Rapper Bhad Bhabie shares shocking video and photos of boyfriend and father of her child abusing her

American rapper, Bhad Bhabie has shared disturbing footage and photos accusing h …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Republicans demand Biden Republicans demand Biden’s doctor testify about president’s mental state

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is demanding White House physicia …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Decomposing body of missing UNN first year student found in drainage on campus Decomposing body of missing UNN first year student found in drainage on campus

A missing 100-level female student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Harry song Harry song’s estranged wife, Alexer Peres posts disturbing picture of Sniper on IG

It seems all is not well with Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of Singer, Harris …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Radio station cuts ties with host who revealed she asked Biden questions fed to her by presidentâs team Radio station cuts ties with host who revealed she asked Biden questions fed to her by president’s team

A Philadelphia radio station has cut ties with the host who admitted to asking P …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon hold hands at British Grand Prix in rare public outing Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon hold hands at British Grand Prix in rare public outing

Brad Pitt, 60, and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 34, were spotted holding hands …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Teen dies after jumping into electrified lake while celebrating July 4 Teen dies after jumping into electrified lake while celebrating July 4

A Colorado teen died after he jumped into an electrified lake while celebrating …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Fuel scarcity looms as depots raise petrol price to N720/litre Fuel scarcity looms as depots raise petrol price to N720/litre

Fuel scarcity is gradually surfacing in Lagos and other parts of the country as …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Police confirms arrest of dismissed officers involved in hijacking petrol tanker Police confirms arrest of dismissed officers involved in hijacking petrol tanker

The Nigeria Police Force says the suspects involved in the hijacking of a DAF SF …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

It is a case of fraud not murder - Enugu police command reacts to trending video of two sex workers in a hotel It is a case of fraud not murder – Enugu police command reacts to trending video of two sex workers in a hotel

The Enugu State Police Command has reacted to a viral video showing two ladies a …

by Linda Ikeji at 08/07/2024

Purity goes deeper than sex and virginity. Some people are virgins but have dirty hearts and evil minds - Fr. Kelvin Ugwu Purity goes deeper than sex and virginity. Some people are virgins but have dirty hearts and evil minds – Fr. Kelvin Ugwu

Nigerian Catholic priest, Rev. Kelvin Ugwu, has said that purity is not only abo …

by Linda Ikeji at 07/07/2024

