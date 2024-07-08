police-arrest-company-driver,-2-other-workers-over-kidnap-of-fouani-in-lagos

Three workers of the Lebanese-owned Fouani Company, a representative of LG and Hissence products have been arrested by the police in Lagos over their suspected involvement in the kidnap of four Lebanese nationals while sailing from Apapa to Victoria Island in Lagos, last month.Police sources said those arrested include one of their drivers and other workers in the company after detectives carried out diligent investigations into the incident following the rescue of the victims at Orogbo Iddo area of the state by the Marine police with the help of the Nigerian navy.

It was learned that detectives attached to the Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade’s special squad swung into action despite initial hitches that took place after the kidnap following the refusal of families, the Lebanese community and their close associates to allow police to get involved in the search for the victims after they were kidnapped.

Sources said the kidnappers were paid close to $1.5 million ransoms before they released the victims, after which they were taken to their Banana Island home.

Subsequently, it was gathered that the Commissioner of Police gave marching orders to his men to round up the fleeing kidnappers and the efforts of the detectives paid off after it was learned that the operation was carried out with the connivance of insiders in the company.

It was further gathered that the arrested suspects have opened up to detectives by giving details of all their past operations carried out both within and outside the company.

Police sources said the refusal of the company to involve police during such kidnap cases made it possible for the incident to continue with the involvement of some of their workers.

Sources said more arrests would soon be made after which they would be charged to court.