ooni-of-ife-makes-stunning-revelations-about-igbo,-yoruba-relationship,-see-details

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has said the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic groups are among the oldest in the world

Oba Ogunwusi urged Nigerian academia to accurately document the history of Nigerian races to enhance unity and cohesion

Ile-Ife, Osun state – Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has said there is a strong link between the Yorubas and the Igbos.

Oba Ogunwusi reaffirmed his position on the ties between Yoruba and Igbo nations, saying the two ethnic groups are inseparable members of the same family.

In a recent interview with Premium Times, the Ooni urged Yorubas and Igbos to reconcile their differences and look at things that connect them rather than divide them.

His words:

“I tell people and many people don’t understand, that there is a strong link between the Yorubas and the Igbos.

“Let me use those two races. They are very ancient races. It’s been proven that these two races are the oldest in the world. But when I try to establish the link between Yorubas and the Igbos, a lot of people take it as a controversial thing. But let’s break it down. It’s true. We are the same.

“In my palace, to date, I still have a house of Igbo (pronounced as Igbo in ‘Igbo people’). Where the Ooni lives is called Ile-Igbo. Igbo, to the Yorubas and Ife, is a new dawn; it’s Igbo. And when you sleep, they say, O digbo’ore, O digbo’ore. ‘Igbo’ means Ile-Igbo. That means you will begin afresh. “

