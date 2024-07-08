omg-!-see-the-way-fans-blasted-paul-okoye-after-advising-men-to-chase-after-rich-women

Paul Okoye of P-square has given his two cents to men about relationships and the kind of ladies to date

In the post, he said since ladies are now concerned about dating rich men, men should also start cashing after rich ladies

His post sparked mixed reactions among fans, who took to the comments section to air their views about it

A viral post made by Paul Okoye of P-square about relationships has stirred mixed reactions among fans on social media.

The singer, who got married months ago, said that men should start chasing after rich ladies as he added that they should change the narrative.

Paul okoye’s advice to men goes viral. Photo credit @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

According to the music act, who marked his twins’ birthday, the reason for his post was because of the alarming rate at which ladies are saying men must be financially buoyant before they must get married.

Rude Boy also advised men to ensure that they don’t stop chasing after money too while leveraging on the status of their partners.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Paul Okoye’s post on relationships

Here are some of the comments of fans about Paul Okoye’s post below:

@koksiewoksie:

“Where is the lie? Both genders need to hustle.”

@cherry_kyla:

“Werey but you leave your hardworking wife marry slay queen.”

@amydelphie:

“Advicer, your new wife dey rich? Cho cho cho.”

@igabrielym:

“Let love and fight lead.”

@mostfortunate_:

“This Paul no fit get character! Always ranting and acting pained on his posts.”

@ogdecorr:

“The advice na for men, I wonder why e dey pain women.”

@dabbyritzy:

“You self why you no take your own advice?”

@amagracie:

“You should have taken your own advise.”

@hes__black:

“Everytime chase money,where you see am for road to chase?”

@dahcoochiehub:

“Why you no look for rich girl?? Instead you go carry person wey be say if toh say you born early, you go born her.”

Paul Okoye’s wife flaunts baby bump

Legit.ng had reported that Ify Ivy and Rude Boy were at the governor of Abia’ state, Alex Otti’s place, for a courtesy visit.

The two had their traditional marriage in Abia state, after which they went to see the governor of the state.

In the viral video of heir visit, Ify was seen showing off her growing tummy as fans congratulated her about her pregnancy.

Source: Legit.ng