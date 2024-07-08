omg!:-see-jamb’s-reaction-to-candidates-complaints-on-inability-to-check-utme-results

JAMB has criticised the non-utilisation of its redress mechanisms in resolving challenges experienced by some UTME candidates

JAMB’s boss, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, pointed out that candidates had channels of communication open to them to access needed information

Oloyede stated that going forward, JAMB would launch a platform through which UTME candidates would be able to collectively present their complaints

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Bwari, Abuja – Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has disclosed that the agency had put up ‘a seamless system’ for the use of candidates to resolve their inability to check their results.

Prof. Oloyede stated that the current system will address not only issues related to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) but also other matters.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB says it’ll continue to ensure every candidate has access to higher education through the provision of a level playing field. Photo credits: @winexviv, @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Twitter

This update was given via JAMB’s latest bulletin seen by Legit.ng on Monday, July 8.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng reports that some candidates complained that they were unable to check their UTME results because their telephone lines went missing.

Speaking when he received a coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of the West Africa Civil Societies Forum (WACSOF) in his office, Oloyede decried the non-utilisation of JAMB’s redress mechanisms in resolving some challenges encountered by candidates.

Consequently, the former University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) vice-chancellor (VC) stated that the most logical step for the candidates to take would be to welcome back the missing SIM considering all transactions with the board were through it.

He, however, pointed out that candidates had other channels of communication open to them to access needed information such as their e-mail and profile.

JAMB’s alternative redress mechanisms

Furthermore, Prof. Oloyede stated that another redress mechanism available to candidates is the ticketing platform through which candidates could open a ticket to register their complaints for immediate action.

He stated that going forward, the board would launch a platform through which candidates with similar problems would be able to collectively table their issues.

The JAMB boss also described the various advisories put out by the board as veritable sources of information concerning registration, examination administration, and result checking, among others.

Read more on JAMB

FG kicks as JAMB discovers fake graduates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria confirmed that the probe of the 3,000 alleged fake graduates recently uncovered by JAMB was ongoing.

Tanko Sununu, the minister of state for education, who made this known, vowed that those indicted would be prosecuted for forgery.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng