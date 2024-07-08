omg!-lady-who-graduated-law-in-germany-was-celebrated-by-her-happy-parents-who-waited-for-her-outside-the-hall

A Nigerian lady who studied law in Germany and passed the First State Examination in Law shared her celebration with her parents

In the video that was posted on TikTok, her father and mother were outside waiting for her and as soon as they set their eyes on her began to dance

They eventually hugged her for passing the exam while the proud father attempted to fix the graduation cap on her daughter

Family celebrtes daughter who graduated from law school in Germany. Photo credit: @fegaogbe

Source: TikTok

They eventually hug her, celebrating her achievement, while the proud father attempts to fix her graduation cap while she continues to be all smiles, as shown by @fegaogbe.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anna.could said:

“I got a piece of paper at university that said Magister Artium 1.8. Then I drove home alone. Nobody congratulated. nobody! Loving family is beautiful. I’m proud of you.”

FeghaOgbe:

“Thank you very much for your words!! Lots of love.”

Coastal Child22:

“I have no idea who you are, but I’m proud of you too! You have to do that first!”

Karina:

“Congratulations, the video touched me.”

Ofela Kalala:

“I am crying like it’s my family.”

WonhosPromise:

“I wish you all the best with all my heart. Your parents are worth their weight in gold. You make them infinitely proud. Great. Keep it up. We need more strong, proud women.”

Sarah Ronisa:

“The video is sooo cute.”

Madame Simone:

“You just appeared in my feed and I congratulate you on this great achievement! Your parents are rightly proud of you!”

Anne:

“This is how everyone should be celebrated who has even passed an exam Congratulations.”

Ese Ogbe:

“This is my sister Ahhh so proud of you.”

CoughDrops:

“To get to this point is such a HUGE achievement. i only did my LLM in Germany but the undergrads explained the system to me and whew…it is a tough one. lots of people give up before they get to this.”

Somebody’sdomebody:

“Goosebumps how happy they are for you very sweet.”

June:

“Congratulations! That’s so impressive and completely healing to see that your parents support you so much.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Oluwakemi Bayode, is currently in the United States after she bagged a fully funded overseas scholarship.

Nigerian Lady first class graduate caused stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who completed her studies at an international university gained widespread attention on her graduation day, thanks to a TikTok video.

The clip showed her being called to the stage to receive her first-class honours certificate, but her Nigerian name was mispronounced.

Taking the microphone, she confidently corrected the pronunciation, earning applause from the audience.

