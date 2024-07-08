omg!-check-out-what-kwam-1-has-to-say-about-davido-and-dammy-krane’s-fight-(video)

Fuji Maestro Wasiu Ayinde has caught the attention of Nigerians online as he decided to weigh into the ongoing fight between Davido and Dammy Krane

In a viral video that caught the attention of many online, the singer was seen performing on stage when he called his junior colleagues to order

Fans and netizens who came across the trending footage shared their various observations on the matter

Fuji superstar Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 De Ultimate, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between his junior colleagues Dammy Krane and Davido, calling for peace.

During a live concert on his musical tour in the United States, K1 De Ultimate addressed the issue directly, encouraging both artists to set aside their differences and embrace reconciliation.

KWAM 1 reacted to Davido and Dammy Krane’s fight. Credit: @davido, @kideultimatemedia, @dammykrane_worldstar

Source: Instagram

He sang: “I want to send a message to my son, Dammy Krane, that I said he should not fight with Davido again.”

The Fuji icon clarified that his call for peace was final, asking for prayers for both artists.

“I, Wasiu Ayinde, have given this order. I don’t want to hear anything from anyone again. None of you will die,” he added.

This came after Dammy Krane had taken to his X account on July 5 to accuse Davido of being responsible for the death of his personal aide, Tagbo.

Dammy Krane wrote:

“I’m boldly saying @davido has a hand in Tagbo’s death. If I’m lying, they should sue me. Make everything cast for court. I am ready help am spread all the dirty linen for public. Justice for Tagbo.”

Watch K1’s video below:

KWAM 1 spurs reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

____turner______:

“Davido and Dammy krane keh, that nuisance wey dey fight himself abi wetin?”

positive_vibe_only121:

“Him dy fight himself, I never see any tweet from Davido since dis started.”

_iamjumi_:

“Wetin be this?”

official_luckyxneh:

“Na Dammy Krane Dey fight himself. OBO no get him time.”

big_confirmer:

“Who Dey Follow Dammy Krane Fight? Person wey dey on colos!”

sarahmukebezi:

“But he is fighting alone. Davido is ignoring him!!! It is one-sided.”

Davido snubs KWAM 1’s aide in Atlanta

A video capturing the moment Nigerian musician David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate met in Atlanta, USA, has sparked mixed opinions.

While many praised Davido and Chioma for their regard towards K1 De Ultimate, another video showed Davido seemingly ignoring one of K1 De Ultimate’s aides.

Shortly after, Davido exchanged pleasantries with K1 De Ultimate. However, when one of K1’s young aides extended his hand for a handshake, Davido, seemingly moved on to other distractions within the premises, leaving the extended hand hanging in the air.

