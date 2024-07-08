not-otedola’s-billion:-reactions-as-cuppy-reveals-‘what-she-brings-to-the-table’

Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has shared what she has to offer to anyone willing to date her

DJ Cuppy, who was last in a relationship with Ryan Taylor, shared a picture of what she would be bringing to her relationship

The billionaire daughter’s post has triggered reactions from many of her male fans, especially as they dragged her

Popular billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, recently caused a buzz online after she hinted at her readiness to consider another relationship.

However, Cuppy, who was previously in a relationship with Ryan Taylor, disclosed what she would be bringing to her new relationship if she finds one.

The disc jockey shared a picture of a pink bible, spurring reactions from many who had expected something different.

Captioning the picture, Cuppy wrote: “What do you bring to the table? Me: “

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cuppy was dragged over her involvement in UK politics.

Netizens react to Cuppy’s post

Legit.ng captioned some of the reactions as several male netizens who had expected Cuppy to say she was bringing billions to the relationship berated her. Read their comments below:

pappy_lekzy:

“Omoo we go need your pman money.”

DOgbijo:

“You leave your turn table for somewhere else abi? Ok. My money is my money and your money is awa money things.”

efe_edwards:

“Ha!!!! Fear God o!!! I know of your DJ turntable this Bible thing, me no know o!”

Avenger20o:

“Na why to see husband dey hard you so werey.”

AdelajaAlakija:

“Don’t trivialize with this; it’s the richest thing to bring to the table.”

Ajebokennedy:

“Your Papa money nko?”

nnamdijames36:

“Dear @cuppymusic I’m delighted at your passion for Christ Jesus, may you continue to excel in this faith and enjoying all of God’s goodness in Jesus Name Amen.”

@BZhmsh:

“This is a good thing to observe critical thing to serve God through his word.”

