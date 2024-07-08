nigerian-man-sentenced-to-25-years-imprisonment-in-uk-for-raping-and-beating-woman-so-badly-she-jumped-from-window-to-escape





A Nigerian man has been jailed in the United Kingdom for violently assaulting and raping a woman who later jumped from a window to escape.

Oladip Oshodi, 48, of Dagenham, East London, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 5 July 2024, where he was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for two counts of rape, administering a noxious substance, threats to kill, grievous bodily harm and controlling coercive behaviour.

Oshodi was arrested on 12 July 2023, by detectives from the Met’s East Area Public Protection Unit. He was remanded in custody throughout the proceedings. On 10 May this year, he was convicted of all counts.

On the evening of 11 July 2023, Oshodi had made sexual advances toward a woman, who was known to him, at his home in the Mayesbrook area of Dagenham.

Despite the victim clearly stating that she did not want to have sex with Oshodi, during that night, he raped her twice. He also subjected her to a beating which she escaped by jumping from a ground-floor window onto the street where she collapsed in the middle of the road. Concerned members of the public called police and carried her off the road to safety.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and was supported by specialist officers.

Detective Constable Serena McGhee said: “Oshodi is a dangerous man and it is right that he will now serve a long sentence in a place where he will not pose a threat to women. I commend the bravery of the victim and the witnesses in this case.

“Oshodi showed no remorse throughout the investigation and trial, and I am pleased that he has been made to face the consequences of his actions.”

PC Kayleigh Grafton, who is a specialist officer dealing with victims of sexual offences, said: “The survivor in this case was fleeing for her life when she jumped onto the street to escape this man. I hope that the sentence handed down encourages other women who have been the victims of sexual offences to come forward. We are here to support you and our mission is to keep you safe and support you every step of the way.”