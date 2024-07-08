nafdac-seizes-n12-million-worth-of-aphrodisiacs,-unsafe-drugs-in-sokoto 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized cartons of aphrodisiac products and sex enhancement drugs valued at N12 million in Sokoto.

This bust was part of NAFDAC’s routine patrol operations aimed at curbing the sale of unregistered and potentially hazardous products in the market.

Mr. Garba Adamu, the NAFDAC Coordinator in Sokoto State, disclosed to newsmen on Monday that the agency’s patrol team executed the seizures during their regular inspections across various markets in Sokoto and its surrounding areas.

RelatedStories

The bust

According to Adamu, these products were unregistered and posed a serious risk to consumers due to the dangerous ingredients used in their manufacture.

Moreover, the packaging of these items was considered highly inappropriate, as they featured pornographic images.

Adamu issued a strong appeal to the public to refrain from purchasing such products from unlicensed vendors.

He emphasized the importance of patronizing only registered and safe products from licensed outlets.

“We also call on the general public to always report hawkers and dealers of such products to NAFDAC, as well as report any adverse reactions they may experience from taking these or any other regulated products,” he said.

Highlighting a concerning trend, Adamu noted that some marketers have developed the habit of offloading expired or nearly expired products into markets in Sokoto and its environs.

These products are often distributed to border markets and rural areas, posing a significant health risk to consumers.

What you should know

The NAFDAC coordinator cautioned traders against selling adulterated, counterfeit, unregistered, and expired goods, reiterating the agency’s commitment to continuous enforcement.

“NAFDAC will maintain its vigilance and enforcement efforts at all times to protect public health,” Adamu affirmed.

In addition to targeting aphrodisiac and sex enhancement products, the agency’s operations also extended to agrochemicals and cosmetics stores.

This broader approach is part of NAFDAC’s ongoing efforts to ensure that only quality and safe products are available in the market.

Adamu urged Nigerians to be diligent in checking NAFDAC registration numbers, as well as the manufacturing and expiry dates on products before purchasing or using them.

This practice is essential for ensuring the safety and efficacy of consumer goods.

Expressing his gratitude, Adamu commended the support from sister agencies, law enforcement bodies, traders’ associations, and various individuals and groups who have collaborated with NAFDAC in its mission to safeguard public health.

NAFDAC, established in 1993, is a Nigerian government agency under the Federal Ministry of Health.

Its primary responsibility is to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, and packaged water.