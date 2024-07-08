mourners-wail-at-burial-of-20-year-old-cadet-officer-who-died-mysteriously-in-abia

Emmanuel Onyeomereneche, a 20-year-old Cadet Officer who died mysteriously in a hotel pool in Abia state has been buried

Photos of his burial have surfaced on social media platform X as mourners demanded a thorough investigation to uncover the mystery surrounding his death

Reports disclosed that the Cadet Airforce Officer Emmanuel Onyeomereneche was slated to graduate with his fellow cadets just weeks ago before his untimely demise

Mourners wailed and clung to one another at the Okwuta Ibeku community in Umuahia North local government area of Abia state, where the late 20-year-old Cadet Airforce Officer, Emmanuel Onyeomereneche, who died in a hotel swimming pool, was laid to rest.

Emmanuel Onyeomereneche was laid to rest on Saturday, July 6. Photo credit: @_Simplemedia

Source: Twitter

On Saturday, July 6, the wailers called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death while also demanding justice and accountability.

How did Onyeomereneche die?

As reported by The Punch, Onyeomereneche, who was said to have a few months to graduate from the National Defence Academy (NDA), had come to the facility with friends when he decided to swim at the facility’s swimming pool when the incident happened.

The young officer, on April 9, 2024, drowned in the pool and was recovered nearly three hours later, due to a delayed and challenging rescue effort.

The state’s police command also confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said on Friday that “the attention of CPS was called to it, and investigation is ongoing.”

Information has it that the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, and the Navy formation in the state are also aware of the incident.

