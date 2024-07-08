michael-olise-completes-his-move-from-crystal-palace-to-bayern-munich

Nigerian-born French football star, Michael Olise completed his move from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Bayern Munich paid Crystal Palace the sum of €60 million to complete the signing of Michael Olise.

Olise spent the last three seasons of his career at Crystal Palace. He joined the club from Championship side, Reading, for a transfer fee worth £8 million in July 2021.

The 22-year-old forward, who is eligible to play for France, England, and Nigeria, played 90 times for the Premier League club before he made the switch to the German Bundesliga.

Michael Olise snubbed other suitors like Newcastle United, and Chelsea to sign a five-year deal with coach Vincent Kompany’s side, which means he is expected to remain at the club until June 30, 2029.

After completing his move to the German Bundesliga giants, Michael Olise said: “I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club – it’s a great challenge and that’s exactly what I was looking for.

“I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring we win as many titles as possible in the coming years.”

In reaction to his exit from Crystal Palace, the club’s chairman, Steve Parish said: “We are hugely proud of what Michael has achieved at Crystal Palace, a club where he has developed greatly as a player.

“We respect his desire to further test himself at the highest level of world football.”