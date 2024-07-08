max-kilman-joins-west-ham-united-from-wolves

English Premier League club, West Ham United signed Wolves captain Max Kilman earlier today, July 6, 2024.

West Ham United paid Wolves the sum of £40 million to complete the acquisition of Max Kilman. The 27-year-old English centre-back has signed a seven-year contract with the London club.

Since he made his debut for Wolves in May 2019, Kilman has played 151 games for the Premier League side.

The Englishman is West Ham United’s third signing in this summer transfer window following the arrival of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme.

Max Kilman is expected to find ease in settling down at Wolves because he will be working under his former coach, Julen Lopetegui who made him the captain of Wolves on August 11, 2023.

After sealing his move to West Ham, Kilman said: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here.

“I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves. He’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.”