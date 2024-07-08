kano-emirate-tussle:-apc-mentions-what-will-happen-to-nnpp-amid-sanusi-vs-bayero-battle

The APC in Kano state has heavily lambasted the Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his political boss, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

The Kano state chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, maintained that NNPP in Kano state will record a heavy loss and every action of Governor Yusuf will work in their favour come 2027

Abbas disclosed this while reacting to claims by Hashim Dungurawa, the chairman of the ruling NNPP in Kano state, that Bayero is enjoying federal power and support from Bola Tinubu’s government because of his “Yoruba blood”

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) will suffer electoral defeat in 2017 due to its bias toward the Kano Emirate crisis.

The Kano state chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, disclosed this in a statement Monday, in Abuja.

The party insisted that rather than the issue affecting President Bola Tinubu’s electoral chances, the NNPP would suffer the consequences, Vanguard reported.

The APC chieftain noted that the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso lacks national appeal to be Nigeria’s president and in 2027, the APC will deliver triple of what it got in the last presidential election in Kano state due to failures of the current administration in the state.

Recall that on Sunday, July 7, the chairman of the NNPP in Kano state, Hashim Dungurawa, alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was destabilising the state by trying to impose the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on the emirate because they share the same Yoruba background.

Reacting to the claim, the Kano APC chairman Abbas said the claim by the NNPP state chairman, Dungurawa was an indication of the party’s frustration in the state and the nation’s political scene.

The APC state chairman said the crisis of confidence rocking the factionalized opposition NNPP and its embattled leader, Kwankwaso, is embarrassingly exposing its dismal failures, even as it is boasting of clinching the nation’s presidency comes 2027.

“Kwankwaso got 1,454,649 total votes, representing only 6.23 per cent, and most of them from Kano,” he said. “In fact, media post-election analysis showed that Kwankwaso did not get up to 100,000 votes elsewhere aside from Kano.”

Alhaji Abbas added:

“In 2027, the people of Kano state whose houses were demolished and rendered homeless will not forget in a hurry, the people of Kano state whose sources of economic survival and businesses were destroyed will not vote NNPP again, among many other categories of people already badly affected by the current misfit government in Kano state.”

Kano judges investigating Ganduje ordered to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday, July 4, gave Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu and Justice Zuwaira Yusuf a two-day ultimatum to resign their appointments.

This came after Governor Abba Yusuf appointed Adamu as the chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the recovery of misappropriated Public Properties and Assets and Yusuf as the chairman Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate Political Violence and Missing Persons.

