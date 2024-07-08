“It’s A Shame To Miss 2024 Olympics” – Super Falcons’ Ashleigh Plumptre Laments

Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre has described her inability to play for Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympics as a “shame”.

Ashleigh Plumptre has been a crucial member of the Super Falcons in recent years, especially at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in which she helped Nigeria to finish in the round of 16.

According to the 26-year-old English-born Nigerian defender, her dream has always been to play at the Olympics but that dream has to wait as she battles to return to full fitness.

Ashleigh Plumptre noted that after undergoing surgery earlier in the year, she has been making efforts to return to full fitness before the Olympics but that didn’t go as planned.

However, Plumptre, who is contracted to the Saudi Pro League women’s club, Al-Ittihad, noted that she is excited that she would watch her national teammates at the Olympics between July 26 and August 11, 2024.

“Timings haven’t aligned to be in contention for the Olympic roster – a dream I’ve held since I can remember,” she wrote.

“Since having my surgery, I’ve worked in every area of my life to be in the best position to recover, but one thing I’ve learnt is how to really listen to my body!

“While on a personal note, it’s a shame to miss out, I cannot put into words my excitement and pride in knowing I’ll be watching my Super Falcons girls representing this flag on the Olympic stage.

“Go well, girls! Naija to the world!”