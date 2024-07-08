‘it-was-very-unfair’,-german-star,-joshua-kimmich-says-after-euro-2024-exit

Germany midfielder, Joshua Kimmich has stressed that referee Anthony Taylor and Video Assistant Referee Stuart Atwell should have awarded his country a penalty against Spain on Friday, July 5.

Germany were seen as favourites to win the 2024 European Championship, especially after recording two wins and a draw in the group stage. They continued with the form in the round of 16 in which they defeated Denmark 2-0.

In the quarter-finals against Spain, it was a different ball game as they had to come from behind to grab a 1-1 equalizer which forced the game to be decided in extra time.

Before Mikel Merino scored the winner for Spain in the 119th minute, Germany had a reason to call for a penalty when Chelsea defender, Marc Cucurella used his hand to stop a goal-bound shot in the box eighteen.

Referee Taylor ignored the penalty call and the VAR agreed with him leading to a massive agitation among German players. At the end of the day, the decision stood and Spain scaled through to the semi-finals.

“Unfortunately, it was very unfair”, Joshua Kimmich told reporters after the game. “We were much better in the second half and extra time. The Spaniards just wanted to save themselves by going into the penalty shootout.

“We had two really good chances after conceding the goal and should have been awarded a penalty for a handball.”

But ESPN editor, Dale Johnson, explained via X that the referee and the VAR were right for not awarding a penalty to Germany.

“UEFA’s pre-tournament briefing on handballs gave a specific example just like Marc Cucurella, saying it should NOT be a handball penalty,” he wrote.

“Arm close to the side, pointing predominantly down/vertically, and/or a position behind the line of the body.”