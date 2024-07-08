hear-what-isaac-fayose-told-davido-to-do-if-he-wants-imade-to-love-him-in-future-(video)

There seems to be no end to the reactions to singer Davido and his baby mama’s drama on social media

Isaac Fayose, the brother of the ex-governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has advised Davido on how to handle his child’s mother, Sophia Momodu

Isaac revealed that he was a serial baby father with six children from six different women and asked Davido to heed his advice

Social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has advised singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, to show love to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

This is coming at a time when the singer is having a joint custody battle with Sophia over their child, Imade Adeleke. Several reactions have trailed the ongoing issue and Isaac feels the best way is for Davido to be appreciative of Sophia, the same way he loves their daughter.

Isaac, the brother of the ex-governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, revealed that he was also a serial baby father with six children from six different women. Meanwhile, he is married to two women.

He said that when he was younger, he showed love to his children without showing love to their mothers. This made his baby mamas describe him as a useless father to his children.

However, when he started showing love to his baby mamas, they began to say nice things about him to his children. He advised Davido to follow this path.

“You are very experienced you hit the nail. Davido must be nice to the woman for it to reflect on the child. Common sense.”

“Very reckless behaviour.”

“That’s why you nor suppose to born anyhow.”

“I no blame Davido, he no get good adviser. People wey dey around him no dey advice him. Anywhere Davido faces all of them too go face there. If Davido divorces Chioma today now, you go see all of them will turn against Chioma. Awon werey.”

“You are King Solomon. Rich and very wise. My brother enjoy your life.”

“Facts! It’s always better to get advice from an experienced person than inexperience. God bless you, sir.”

“Love their mothers how? Please this one no sense oh.”

Isaac advises Iyabo Ojo and VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac had lent his voice to the issue between Iyabo Ojo and Verydarkman

Both parties were at loggerheads as VDM used insulting words to drag Iyabo Ojo after she attended Davido’s wedding

VDM also tackled Paul Okoye, Iyabo’s lover, after he intervened in the issue and asked Davido to choose between them.

