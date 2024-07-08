harrysong’s-ex-wife,-alexer-peres-apologises-over-disturbing-post

Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of Harrysong, has issued a sincere apology for a troubling social media post that raised concerns about her well-being.Previously, she had shared a photo of an insecticide accompanied by sad emojis, which sparked alarm among her followers.

In a recent update, Alexer expressed her gratitude to those who supported her during that difficult period.

She disclosed that while facing various challenges, this particular one had overwhelmed her.

Alexer apologised for the unsettling post and reassured everyone that she has gained perspective from the experience and is now in a better place by the grace of God.

She said:

“Thanks to everyone that reached out to check up on me all I can say is I’m fine now by the grace of God Have faced many challenges but this one hit me hard and I felt I couldn’t handle it A lot went through my head in one second but I thank God for having my loved ones and y’all God bless y’all Have learnt better and I’m sorry for the post I made.”