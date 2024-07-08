full-list:-muslim-countries-on-samoa-deal-despite-lgbtq-controversies

Nigeria’s Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA), passed in 2014, criminalizes same-sex marriage and civil unions and prohibits LGBT rights. The country’s stance on same-sex marriage sparked outrage when it signed the Samoa Agreement, with some claiming it forced developing nations to support LGBTQ+ rights.

However, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, debunked these false claims.

African Muslim countries that signed the Samoa Agreement Photo Credit: @TheVillaSomalia

Source: Twitter

Idris clarified that the government ensured the agreement aligns with the 1999 Constitution and existing laws and does not compromise Nigeria’s stance on same-sex marriage.

The government emphasized that the Samoa Agreement is focused solely on economic development and does not contain provisions related to same-sex marriage or LGBT rights.

Samoa Agreement: Nigeria, other anti-LGBT signatories

Several countries with anti-LGBTQ laws, including those governed by Islamic laws or with a significant Muslim population, have signed the Samoa Agreement. Despite having laws that criminalize same-sex relationships, these countries have agreed to the deal’s provisions, which aim to promote human rights and sustainable development.

Many countries that signed the Samoa Agreement, including Nigeria, have laws that do not support same-sex marriage. If the agreement mandated LGBTQ+ rights, these countries would not have signed it.

Samoa, the country where the agreement was named after, actually criminalizes same-sex relations between men, with consensual same-sex relations being illegal in over 30 African countries.

According to The Cable, at least 39 of the signatories are anti-LGBTQ+, while several others do not have a clear legal position on the matter.

Muslim-majority countries that sign Samoa Agreement

It was also discovered that some Muslim-majority countries are among the 79 signatories to the Samoa agreement.

Somalia

In Somalia, same-sex relationships are criminalized under the penal code, with a maximum penalty of three years in prison. Additionally, under Sharia laws, a death sentence may be imposed, highlighting the severe legal consequences for LGBTQ+ individuals in the country.

The East African country is one of the Muslim-majority countries in Africa that has signed the Samoa agreement.

Uganda

Uganda enacted a law in April 2024 that imposes harsh penalties for same-sex relationships, including the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” and up to 10 years in prison for consensual same-sex relations.

Despite the fact that it has laws criminalizing and endangering the LGBTQ+ community in the country, the East African country is a signatory to the Samoa deal.

Mauritania

In Mauritania, a Muslim-majority country, same-sex relationships are illegal and considered “acts against nature” under the penal code, leading to criminalization and persecution of the LGBTQ+ community.

In Mauritania, the penal code, rooted in Islamic law, punishes same-sex relations with severe penalties: men face death by stoning, while women face imprisonment, highlighting the extreme discrimination and danger faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in the country.

Sudan

In Sudan, a conservative Muslim country, same-sex relationships are criminalized under the 1991 penal code, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Prior to 2020, the law was even harsher, allowing for flogging and the death penalty.

Although the law was relaxed in 2020, same-sex relations remain illegal and punishable with life imprisonment, reflecting the country’s conservative stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

Comoros

In Comoros, a country in East Africa, same-sex marriage is prohibited under laws influenced by French, Islamic, and customary laws. The penalty for violating this law is up to five years in prison and a fine, reflecting the country’s conservative stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

However, the country was a party to the Samoa Agreement, joining 47 other African countries.

Other Muslim-majority countries in the agreement are Gambia and Sierra Leone.

List of African countries that signed Samoa Pack

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Samoa Agreement is a comprehensive partnership agreement that addresses various aspects of economic development, security, environment, migration, mobility, and climate change. It also covers investment opportunities, sustainable development, and mutually beneficial cooperation among its signatory countries.

The agreement has been signed by 79 countries worldwide, including 48 African, 16 Caribbean, and 15 Pacific nations. Its objective is to serve as the legal framework for EU relations with these countries, promoting economic development, democracy, and human rights.

Source: Legit.ng