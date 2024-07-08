four-traders-killed,-scores-injured-as-100yrs-old-tree-falls-on-them-in-edo

Four traders were on Monday killed and scores of others injured when three trees fell on them at the popular Jattu Market, located in Etsako West local government area of Edo State.The market is the largest in Edo North and is attended by traders from all part of Edo and the neighbouring states.

It was gathered that the incident occurred between 8.oo and 8:30am, during the early morning torrential rainfall.

Some of traders who defied the heavy rainfall were just displaying their wares while others took shelter under some makeshift shops under the over 100-year-old trees when they fell on them.

An eyewitness who spoke on phone with journalists in Benin, said the heavy breeze that accompanied the rain uprooted the trees simultaneously, killing four persons on the spot and injuring scores of others.

According to him, “Four persons who died in the incident have been taken to the mortuary under the supervision of the council chairman. Many others who sustained injuries have also been taken to the hospital for treatment.”

The Chairman of Etsako West Local Government Council, Marvelous Zibiri, who also confirmed the death of four persons on phone, described the incident as tragic.

He said the casualties would have been much if not for the rain that prevented more traders and other persons from coming to the market very early.

“Four persons died and have been taken to the mortuary while those who sustained injuries have also been taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

“The rain started very early in the morning, so many people didn’t come to the market before the incident. These are over 100 years old trees but the the wind uprooted these trees simultaneously,” he said.

Zibiri, who sympathized with the bereaved families and others who sustained injuries, promised that the Council would repair the destroyed structures and cut down all trees in the market.

He, however, advised people not stay under the trees but stay indoors during rain fall.