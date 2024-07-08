25.9 C
Nigeria

Footballer Kayode Olarenwaju Files For Divorce, Slams Pastor Tobi Adegboyega With N1bn Lawsuit

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

at 8-07-2024 09:21 PM

Super Eagles striker Kayode Olarenwaju has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Ezinne, at a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

He is also seeking ₦1 billion in damages against UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega for emotional trauma, financial loss, and loss of goodwill, alleging an adulterous affair between Adegboyega and Ezinne.


The couple’s marital issues, including infidelity and financial misconduct, have led to a significant family fallout. Olarenwaju’s cross-petition (Suit Number PET/304/2024) claims that since their marriage in 2013, Ezinne has repeatedly committed adultery.

He specifically mentioned her ongoing affair with Adegboyega, highlighting their public appearances together.

Olarenwaju also accused Ezinne of having similar relationships with other men, making it intolerable for him to continue their marriage.

