fisayo-dele-bashiru-moves-to-lazio,-musiliu-odekunle-moves-to-fc-midtjylland

Italian Serie A club, Lazio has completed the signing of Nigerian player, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, on loan from Turkish club, Hatayspor.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will spend the 2024-2025 season on loan at Lazio with an option for a permanent deal.

The Italian club paid the Turkish side about €2 million to complete the loan deal. They will have to pay another €4 million to make the deal permanent next summer.

Recall that the 23-year-old Nigerian midfielder joined Hatayspor from the English Championship club, Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

In his only season at the Turkish club, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru provided six assists in 39 games in all competitions.

“SS Lazio announces that it has acquired temporarily with an obligation to buy the rights to the sporting performances of the footballer Oluwafisayo Faruq Dele-Bashiru from Atakaş Hatayspor FK,” a statement from the Italian club reads.

Meanwhile, Nigeria striker, Musiliu Odekunle has moved from a lower league club in Nigeria, FC Ebedei to Danish Superliga club, FC Midtjylland.

The 18-year-old striker will join the club’s youth team to enhance his skills before he will be promoted to the club’s senior team.

After completing his move to the club, Odekunle told the club’s official website: “I come with an ambition to develop as a player and build on my skills. My goal is to constantly become an even better soccer player.

“I look forward to being able to develop in the fantastic environment at FC Midtjylland.”