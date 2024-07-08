fans-excited-as-davido-and-wizkid’s-pa-femi-party-together,-watch-video

Many would be shocked to learn that Davido and Wizkid’s PA are cool, contrary to what is portrayed on social media

Davido and Wizkid’s assistant, Femi, were recently spotted together in a nightclub abroad

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Femi was present at Davido’s lavish wedding to the love of his life, Chioma, on June 25

It’s such a breath of fresh hair to see David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his colleague Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid’s assistant, Femi, hanging out together.

This comes amid Davido’s custody feud with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

At a club, the music superstar was spotted with his assumed rival’s assistant, Femi. Tunji, Davido’s cousin, could also be spotted in the mix.

Femi and Davido were all smiles, whispering into each other’s ears.

The clip has been making the rounds on social media, and fans have shared their hot takes.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Femi shocked the crowd when he showed up at Davido’s wedding. The couple were dancing when Chioma informed her husband of Femi’s presence.

A stunned Davido looked back and spotted Femi in the crowd. Their exchange of pleasantries warmed the hearts of fans on social media.

How Nigerians reacted to Davido and Femi

Some Nigerians shared their thoughts below:

@jahmaderod:

“If Davido and Wiz PA Dey align steady so why do you think Davido and Wiz get issues?”

@oluwa_razy_:

“Omo that DJ mad.”

@chasers_icon:

“If them like Mk them folllow Zion talk we Matt we know ourselves die”

@iam_adebisi_jnr:

“Na Una wey be fans won kee una sef.”

@iammohammedalli:

“Na Wiz send him nor get mind but another banger loading.”

@queenbim114:

“Davido and WizKid dey always use us catch cruise.”

@boy_inc_official:

“So why are 30bingos always trying to instigate a fight always with Wiz fc nau please more love less ego.”

Davido calls out Wizkid again

The online war between Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, as the latter called out the former once again.

In a new post on his social media page, Davido dropped a snippet of his upcoming single while challenging Wizkid to a head-to-head contest.

In the viral post, Davido called Wizkid some ungodly names while declaring that it was a battle of supremacy, and he isn’t backing down this time.

